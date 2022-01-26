Jeffrey "Jeff" Thornburgh, 62, left this earth on January 20, 2022 due to sudden complications while battling Covid-19.
Jeff, a 1978 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, found his love for cars at an early age. He worked locally within the auto parts industry for 45 years.
He enjoyed boating with friends on the river and spending time at his beloved cabin. Jeff was a friend to all and a dedicated father with a strong work ethic.
Jeff is survived by his partner, Marci Webb (her children, Dorian Webb, Peter and Cherry Panouzis); his daughter, Amanda Mitchell (Derek Middleton and son, Campbell Middleton); and grandson, Calvin Mitchell. Jeff also leaves behind his sister, Betty Dukes; and brothers Jerry (Ellizabeth) Thornburgh, Joe (Phillis) Thornburgh, Jon (Nancy) Thornburgh; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Geraldine (Bridgewater) Thornburgh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date still to be determined.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.