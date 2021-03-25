On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Jeffrey Scott Weigler, loving brother, uncle and cousin, passed away in Grapevine, Texas, at the age of 61, after battling diabetes for over 30 years.
Jeff was born on March 29, 1959, to Robert Weigler and Billie Doerr Weigler in Fort Ord, Calif. Jeff was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the cities of Bedford and Watauga. He retired from the USPS after 29 years of service. Upon retirement, he focused his time and energy on researching his family tree and keeping up his autograph collection.
Jeff is survived by two brothers, Robert Jr. and Jason Weigler; sister, Tracey Norris; nephew, Paul (Laura) Norris, and niece, Lesley (Seth) White; and his beloved grand-nephews, Levi White and Oliver Norris. He is also survived by two aunts and many cousins whom he loved dearly.
Jeff had a kind and compassionate spirit, quick sense of humor and tremendous love for his family and friends. Thank you for showing us a life well-lived.
Celebration of life gathering will be held 1-4 p.m. March 28 at Bear Creek Park, Pavilion No. 3, 400 Bear Creek Park Road, Keller. Memorial donations: American Diabetes Association.