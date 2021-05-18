Jeffrey Kyle Wright, 48, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was born in Alton, IL, on July 21, 1972 the son of the late James K Wright Sr and Nada J. (Miller) Wright. He married Angel C. Lawson in Worden, IL, on October 31, 2014.
Jeff was a member of MCC After Life. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, mushroom hunting, camping and campfires, listening to music, BBQ he was the Grill Man, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Brianna (Nicholas) Bricker of Bethalto, Cody Wright of Wood River, Dilon Wright of Wood River, Makayla (Janelle Gansz) Wright of Alton, Stephanie Spurgeon of Alton, and Josh Trimm of Alton; his siblings, James “Jimmy” (Deanna) Wright, Jr of Indiana, Jason (Traci) Wright of Fosterburg, and Julie Huber of Wood River; and six grandchildren, Harmony, Ty, Mason, Sophia, Keeley and Avalynn.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Ramona Lawson.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 2pm until time of service at 4pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family asks that you dress casual for the visitation.
Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
