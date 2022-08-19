Jeffrey R. Hasenjaeger entered this world on December 3, 1958, and departed into the loving arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on August 16th, 2022.
Jeff retired several years ago, after a long career as a Delivery Driver with UPS, a perfect position for him, as he loved to chat and never met a stranger! Jeff was also a very gifted carpenter and put those talents to work as a post-retirement hobby, along with spending relaxing time fishing with his three boys Brady, Nolan, and Joel, who were his absolute joy and the complete pride of his life. Spending time with his boys were the best of times for Jeff, usually finding the four of them sharing their love of sports, sports statistics, music from the 70's, and food, always food! His boys were his heart.
Along with his boys, Jeff is survived by his father Ronald Hasenjaeger of Missouri, his brother Steven Hasenjaeger, his cousin Marsha Schmidt of Roxana, his beloved pets Rocky the dog and Speedy the cat, who could often be spotted traveling with him in his truck as his constant companions.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon Hasenjaeger, grandparents Harry and Marie Parker, Edith Parker, Lawrence and Lucille Hasenjaeger, aunt and uncle Dean and Shirley Lovell, and cousin Melanie Schmidt.
As much as we are grieving, we are thankful to have wonderful memories that will live on because Jeff was a part of them all. Forever loved. Forever missed.
Memorial visitation will be held to honor Jeff from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals. An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com