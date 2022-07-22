Jeffrey Auston

Jeffrey A. Auston, 69, died at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home. Born October 9, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of Louis and Alma “Wink” (Forbes) Auston. Jeff was a longtime member of Elm Street Presbyterian Church in Alton before joining Lovejoy Presbyterian Church in Wood River. He was a member of the Lewis & Clark Radio Club and was a past volunteer for the Godfrey Fire Department. He had worked for National Maintenance & Repair in Hartford as a block machinist for 44 years. On January 15, 1994 he married the former Karen Cox in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two children from a previous marriage, Jason Auston, and Jamie Page (Greg), four stepdaughters who he considered his own, Mary Cordes (Paul) of Alton, Sarah Williams (Chris) of Shipman, Becky Saville (Jeff) of Godfrey, and Emily Gillean (Mike) of Godfrey, and Jeff and Karen’s daughter, Hannah Fouche (Nick) of Summerville, SC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Zoey Auston, Hailey Auston, Katelynn Saville, Josie Williams, Matthew Page, Grace Williams, Jackson Saville, Owen Williams and Caroline Fouche, his siblings, Charlene Aery of Godfrey, David Gammaitoni (Mary) of Godfrey, and Jan Welch (Doug) of Connecticut, sisters-in-law, Linda Fitzgerald (Bill) of Alton, Catherine Lister of LaVergne, TN, and Debbie Clothier of Hardin and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Reverend Daniel Ervin will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
