Jeffery Thomas Pitt, 58, passed away on March 22, 2021 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO.
Tom was born January 11, 1963 to Francis H. Pitt and Carol (Henson) Reed in Alton, Illinois. Tom grew up in Carthage, Missouri. He has lived in Bremerton, WA, and Hawaii and then moved to Greenfield, Missouri where he has resided for the past 8+ years.
Tom loved to fish and was an avid bowler. He loved to spend time with his friends. He was a lifelong Cardinals fan (both baseball and football) and enjoyed most any type of sports. He was a very hard worker and was employed at Pennington Seed Company in Greenfield. He was a member of Empire Baptist Church in Joplin, Missouri.
Tom is survived by his mom Carol Reed of Carthage, Missouri; stepmom Mary Lou “Bunny” Pitt, Roxana, Illinois; twin sister Debbie Miller (Rob) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and sister Tracy Ryan (John) of Carthage, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his dad Francis “Tom” H. Pitt (October 1987) and his stepdad Robert Reed (December 2011).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Ulmer Funeral Home.
The family encourages friends and family to share memories of Tom during the service.
Contributions may be made to the donors’ charity of choice in “Tom’s Memory” in care of Ulmer Funeral Home.
