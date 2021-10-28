Jeffery Jay Avery, 58, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his residence.
Born on September 14, 1963 in Alton, he was a son of the late William J. and Betty Joan (Achuff) Avery.
Jeffery married the former Tammy L. Gaskill on March 14, 1986 in East Alton. She survives.
Jeffery had been self-employed as a handy man for many years.
Besides Tammy, he is survived by three daughters, Betty Hayes and Aaron of Elsah, Tabitha Avery of Godfrey, Valerie Harkroff of Cottage Hills; four sisters, Billie Metz and Joel of Brighton, Pat Snowden and Claude of Bethalto, Penny Day of Alton, Dawn Seel of Tulsa, OK; three brothers, Joe Williams of Godfrey, Shawn Avery and Sonya of Houston, TX, Jimmy Avery of Branson, MO.
Jeffery was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Avery and son-in-law, Nathan Hickman.
Services are pending at this time.