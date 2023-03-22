Jeannette Belfield

Jeannette Ann (Yokie) Belfield of Alton, Illinois and longtime resident of Madison, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the age of 89.
Jeannette was born March 4, 1934 to Neal and Eileen (Salo) Yokie in Painesville, Ohio. She graduated from Harvey High School class of 1951 and attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota for two years. She married William "Bill" Belfield October 10, 1953. The Belfield's were long time members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, Ohio where they established many life-long friendships.
Jeannette drove a school bus for Madison Local School District for 30 years, was active in the Lutheran Church Women (LCA and ELCA) serving on the board for 25 years and chaired the Social Concerns Committee. She brought Thank Offering and World Day of Prayer messages to many churches throughout the State of Ohio. Upon moving to Illinois she became an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and a local Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) group where she met many of her dearest friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Belfield and daughter Deborah (Belfield) Shaw and Granddaughter Molly Dunn Shuerman. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca and her husband Shelby Dunn of Springfield, OH and her two sons Timothy and his wife Ruth Belfield of Alton, IL and Stephen and his wife Julie Belfield of Sugar Hill, GA, five grandchildren Nathan and Thomas Belfield (Timothy), Nicholas and Allison Belfield (Stephen), and Zachary Johnston (Rebecca) and seven great-grandchildren, Harper, Emma, Penelope, Madeline, Teddy, Charlie, and Cecilia.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, IL on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jan Worms officiating. If you cannot attend it will be live streamed on the Resurrection Lutheran Church, Godfrey, IL Facebook page.
Inurnment will be private at the family's request.
Memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church at https://resurrectiongodfrey.org (Select Donate and then Memorial Fund) or by mail to 1211 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey will oversee arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.