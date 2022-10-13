Jeanne G. Madrey Bourland was born Sept. 23, 1938 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Jeanne passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Oct. 11, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Jeanne grew up in Madison County, IL. Despite all odds and her unsavory and hellish childhood she prospered. She attended Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. She excelled in her studies, had many friends, and always smiled. She was nominated by her class for Homecoming Queen her senior year. Her senior class quoted her as “short ‘n sweet and always neat”. Jeanne was a loving, big hearted, happy, caring, giving, sweet young lady that grew into a sweet little woman.
In the spring of 1961 she met the love of her life, Paul Bourland. That summer their love story of 61 years began July 15, 1961 when they said their vows to each other in a small intimate ceremony in Carmi, IL. Paul and Jeanne grew their love two times more when they welcomed two daughters into this world, Paula Jeanne Bourland on March 19, 1964 and Stephanie Jo Patrice Bourland on Oct. 22, 1965. Their family was complete.
Jeanne’s hobbies consisted of numerous crafting projects, music, and of course shopping. Jeanne was an incredible woman. She gave a lot and wanted nothing in return. Although our Jeanne will be terribly missed, she will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary; two daughters, Paul Bourland in 1997 and Cindy Harshbarger in 2011.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Paul Bourland of Alton are a brother, Sam Madrey (Pat) of Cottage Hills; a daughter, Stephanie Bourland (Richard) of Grafton; two granddaughters, Dustie Jones (Jonny) of Alton and Trista Wallace (Chris) of Jerseyville; one grandson, Anthony Grant (Minjeong) of Texas; two great grandsons, Tyler Wallace of Jerseyville and Aiden Stutz of Jerseyville; three great granddaughters, McKenzi Wallace of Jerseyville, Caidence Wallace of Jerseyville, and Deanna Grant of Texas.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 1 pm. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorials be made to her husband, Paul Bourland for funeral expenses.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com