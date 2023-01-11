Jeanette Medlock, 85, died at 6:58 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her daughter’s house surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1937 in Alton the daughter of the late Arthur and Adelaide (Stutz) Brooks. She worked as a clerical administrator for several automotive dealerships. On November 12, 1955 she married John Medlock and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2021. Surviving are her children, Susan Means (Kevin) of Brighton, Matthew Medlock (Karen) of Godfrey, Cindy Korte (Jeff) of Brighton, Mark Medlock (Peggy Lyons) of Brighton and Christopher Medlock of Alton, eleven grandchildren, Jason Means, Jennifer Zimmerman (Sean), Deanna Means, Clarissa Means, Michael Means, Nathan Medlock (Theresa), Bradley Medlock (Baylee), Liz Springman (Mike), Justin Means (Apyrl), Ryan Medlock, Brandon Medlock and Kami Means, sixteen great grandchildren, Brittany Dorris (Austin), Taylor Means (Chris), Shelby Means, Mikala Means, Jana Pena (Mario), Katie Zimmerman, Ethan Medlock, Kaylee Medlock, Jillian Krewson, Ashton Springman, Tyler Springman, Parker Springman, Aeyln Means, Brandon and Derek, Dylan Wiseman, Zoey Medlock and Liam Medlock, ten great great grandchildren, Levi Dorris, Evelynn Dorris, Amelia Pena, Milo Pena, Oliver M., Oliver T., Lincoln, Tate, Adelaide, Charlotte Medlock, and one brother, William Robert Brooks (Peggy) of Alton, dear life long friend, Ronnie Reynolds and dear friend, Patti Roberts, and one Brother in law, Charlie Tague and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy and Fritz and one sister, Mary Jo and one sister in law, Loretta Tague. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
- Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
- Two transported after Macoupin County crash
- Pritzker says Illinois will not give up on ending cash bail
- House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
- Village threatens to pull plug on fiber optics company
- Rachel Counts
- Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday
- Charge filed in Collinsville double homicide case
- This is Human Trafficking Awareness Month