Jeana M. Proffitt, 66, of Troy, IL passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on July 18, 1956 in Highland, IL to the late Jessie (Jack) and Martha (Olmstad) Wood. Jeana met Roger Proffitt at Edwardsville Church of Nazarene in 1973 they were married at that same church on March 2, 1974. Jeana was a school bus driver and when she wasn’t helping children, she loved to crochet, spend time working on her family genealogy and was a mother to everybody that entered her home.
Jeana is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger Proffitt of Troy, IL; 2 daughters: Charity (Don) Vlcek of Collinsville, IL, Rebecca (Jayme) Ray of Las Vegas, NV; a son: Brian (Dana) Proffitt of Troy, IL; 3 grandchildren: Brayden Proffitt, Brylee Proffitt, Shawn Vlcek; 4 great grandchildren: Jesse Rushing, James Rushing, Parker Davis and Paisley Davis; a brother: Martin Wood; and a sister: Melissa Spiker.
Besides her parents, Jeana is preceded in death by 4 brothers: Marion Wood, Milton Wood, Michael Wood and John Wood ; and 2 sisters; Jo Ellen Wood and Jessica Wood.
A memorial service will be held for Jeana on April 29, 2023 at 10:00 am at Glenview Church of the Nazarene.
