Jean Steele Stickler, 95, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 10pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 2, 1926, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Copple) McDonald. She was raised by Earl and Mae Hessenauer after the death of her mother in 1931.
Jean was a graduate of East Alton Wood River Community High School, Blackburn College in Carlinville, and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Jean was the first ever Special Education Teacher in the Roxana School District. Jean also taught special education in Alton and Bremerton, Washington. She later worked as an investigator for the United States Department of Labor retiring in 1988.
After retirement, Jean did volunteer work for Head Start, the Community Hope Center, Senior Services Plus, Operation Blessing, and she played the piano with the Melody Lane Band in various nursing homes, adult day care groups, assisted living facilities, and senior citizen groups. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Wood River.
Survivors include her five children: Sandra Kelley of Wood River, Frances Ash of Wood River, Anita (Aaron) Adams of Carrollton, Illinois, William (Sharon) Steele of Bethalto, Robert (Kathleen) Steele of Morrow, Ohio, ten grandchildren: April (Donald) House, Kristina (Jason) Hampton, Rachel (Michael) Fraser, August (Clare) Adams, Isaac (Jennifer) Steele, Benjamin (Devon) Steele, Kevin Steele, Micah Steele, Jeffrey (Katie) Steele, Brian Steele, twenty – three great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents and the parents who adopted her, she was preceded in death by her first husband: Jack Steele, her second husband: Frank Stickler, her son in law: Jack Kelley, her grandson: Tim Ash, and a sister: Mary Jo Holderby.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 12pm until time of funeral services at 1pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Following the services and in accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in Wood River or to Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Illinois.