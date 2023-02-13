Jean Springman

Jean Eileen Springman, 99, died at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. Born January 8, 1924 in Alton, she was the daughter of John and Eleanor (Klinke) Lauer. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1942 and worked at the Alton Boxboard until her marriage. On July 5, 1945 she married Gerald Springman Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Dianne (Richard) Simpson, Farmington, CT, Linda Springman, Godfrey, Jane (Steve) Martin, Marine, IL, Jay (Angie) Springman, Wood River, Andy (Beth) Springman, Godfrey, Stacey Springman, Alton, grandchildren, Allison Simpson, Court (Lauren) Merz, Ben (Brooke) Martin, Andy (Mandi) Martin, Raechel Springman, Monica Baker, Kim Baker, Brandon Springman, Alyson Gimme, 12 great grandchildren, one brother, Dr. John D. Lauer, St. Louis, MO, three sisters, Rosemary Manns, Godfrey, Jackie Fleischer, Glen Carbon, and Carol Ann Breyfogle, Independence, MO. The family wishes to thank Cedar Creek of Godfrey (Formerly Morningside) for all the kind, loving care they provided to Jean in the past five years. And many thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois for their care during these last few months. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Memorials may be made to the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
