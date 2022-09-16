Jean Shearburn

Jean M Shearburn, 94, passed away at 12:35 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 11, 1928, in Alton, IL to William and Anna Louise (Feldwisch) Loellke.
Jean graduated from Alton High School in 1945 and went on to attend University of Illinois.
She married Donald Shearburn on June 18, 1948, in Alton at Evangelical Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2015.
Jean worked as a stenographer for University of Illinois - School of Agriculture until Don's work transferred them to Alton in 1950.
Jean was a member of Godfrey Women's Club, active with Alton Community Service League, served on the YWCA board, volunteered with Alton Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital, was involved with Meals on Wheels for several years, as well as actively participated with American Red Cross Mobile blood drives.
Jean enjoyed traveling extensively, especially in their RV.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Kaye (Donald) Sutton of Brighton, IL; a son, Kim (Donna) Shearburn of Chesterfield, MO; five grandchildren, Taira (Jason) Price, Tyler (Stephanie Schuette) Shearburn, Trisha (Rene') Trevino, Amy (Tom) Williams and Nicholas (Toni) Sutton; eight great-grandchildren, Kyle Price, Karson Price, Klasey Price, Keegan Price, Lucas Trevino, Landon Trevino, Olivia Smith and Spencer Sutton; a special nephew, Ronald (Sharon) McConathy as well as many extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband, and parents, she was preceded death by a sister, Dorothy Loellke McConathy-Redmon, and two brothers-in-law, Harry McConathy, and Gant Redmon.
Cremation rites were accorded. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
A private Memorial Service will be held at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Pastor Jerry MeCaskey will officiate.
Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Lewis & Clark Foundation, Godfrey Women's Club - Endowment Fund or Evangelical United Church of Christ – Radio Fund.
