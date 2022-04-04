Harriet I. “Jean” Rigdon, affectionately known as Mama Jean and Nanny to many children and adults, of Bethalto and formerly of Hartford, Illinois passed away at 1:11 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton. She was born November 25, 1941 in Highland, Illinois, a daughter of the late Irma Bella (Hagler) Gemoules. She married Charshel Alanzo Rigdon on March 20, 1960 in South Roxana and he passed away on August 27, 2016. Jean was a dedicated and loving foster parent for over 55 years and worked with DCFS as a family support specialist and with the Madison County Juvenile since 1962. She was a longtime member of the Beautification and Pride Committee in Hartford and had attended Faith Christian Fellowship in South Roxana. She loved her days of tending to her yard and planting her many flowers. She enjoyed camping and boating, mushroom hunting and loved the Lord. She cherished her family and loved spending time with her children, foster children, grandchildren; great grandchildren; extended family and many friends. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Gina and Ben Lewis of Alton and Diana Rigdon of Alton; foster son, John Thomas “John Boy” Burney Rigdon of Bethalto; two granddaughters, Leah Marie and husband, Thomas Thompson of Worden and Amber Stewart and significant other, Chad Hancock of Alton; four great grandchildren, Ciera Hancock, Autumn Abbachi, Landon Hancock and Greyson Hancock; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Pegeen and Frank Wiseman of Godfrey and Judith and Clarence Rigdon of Pana; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, David Aldridge of Arizona, Randy and Vicki Tatman of Paris, Illinois and Ralph and Diane Tatman of Alton; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and mother, she was preceded in death by her foster son, William Harold “Billy” Burney Rigdon; two sisters, Rebecca McCullah and Ramona Haisler and four brothers, Raymond Gemoules, Ronald Gemoules, Terrill Tatman and Anthony Tatman. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Art Hooper officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the William M. BeDell ARC, 400 S. Main Street, Wood River, IL 62095 and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
