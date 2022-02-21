Jean R. Sandbach, 88, went to be with our Lord at 11:30 am, Saturday, February 19, 2022, passing unexpectedly at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Jean was born on November 30, 1933 in rural Hamilton County, IL to Leland and Beatrice Lasater.
She grew up in Hamilton County, graduating from McLeansboro High School in 1952.
She married Moses Sandbach in December of 1952and moved to the Wood River area, where she lived the rest of her life. She and Moe had two children, Phillip Sandbach and John (Debbie) Sandbach. Jean went on to college after working several years in the Roxana School District as a secretary and librarian. She graduated from SIU-E in 1975.
Moe passed away in August of 1976 while Jean was teaching at St. Paul Lutheran Church Preschool. She then went to the Southwestern School District and taught kindergarten until she retired in 1995.
Jean became church secretary at the First Baptist Church in Wood River after retirement. She was the church pianist at First baptist for 53 years, retiring in 2015. Jean loved Southern gospel music She and Lloyd Johnson of Alton performed gospel concert for many years throughout the area starting in the 1960's through the 1980's.
Besides her children, Jean is survived by two grandchildren, Justin Sandbach and Jodi (Chris) Williams and a great grandson, Jackson Kyle Williams, who was the joy of her life when she became a great-grandmother. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Lasater of McLeansboro and various nieces and nephews from the Sandbach and Lasater family.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, February 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Wood River.
Cremation will be accorded after the service and burial will be in Springer Cemetery in Hamilton County at a later date.