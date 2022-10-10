Jean Narup

Jean Marie Narup, 89, died at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center surrounded by her family. Born September 20, 1933 in Brussels, IL, she was the daughter of Henry and Frances (Bimslager) Hanneken. She married Raphael “Ray” Narup on April 18, 1953 in Brussels, IL. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2008. Mrs. Narup was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Alton for many years where she was a member of the Altar Society and Mother’s Club. She later became a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and playing pinochle with her family. She enjoyed baking desserts for church functions, birthdays and holidays. Jean is survived by two daughters, Donna Narup Hansen of Alton and Debra Dublo (Charlie) of Alton, a son, Jeffrey Narup (Jan) of Edwardsville, two grandchildren, Jason Jaco (Melissa) and Jessica Jaco, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jean was the last of her generation. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Hansen, two brothers, Jerome Hanneken, and Ronald Hanneken, and two sisters, Ruth Stumpf and Carol McGee. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church and School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
