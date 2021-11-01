Jean left her job in the decorating department at Owens IL Glass to start their family. After Bill died, she babysat, cleaned homes, and took in ironing to make ends meet so that she could stay home and care for their two young daughters. When they started school, she worked as office manager for Kroger Stores, and finally retired from McDonnell Douglas in St Louis.
Jean was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Surviving are two daughters and sons in law; Melody Wood (Dennis) of Anchorage, Alaska and Tehri Marshall Gerke (Thomas) of Alton, four grandchildren; Chad Marshall of Alton, Josh Wood (Angelee) of Eagle River, Alaska, Jason Wood (Terri) of Anchorage, Alaska and Nicole Gilbert of Niceville, FL, eight great grandchildren; Jacob Wood, Cameron Gilbert, Ethan Wood, Aaron Wood, Haley Gilbert, Natalyn Wood, Schuyler Wood and Abbie Wood, two great grandchildren; Jaxon and Kyle Wood, and one sister; Fern Smith of Wood River. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Daniel J. Higgins and four sisters; Marie Sepo, Lelia Varble, Betty Luly and Verna Higgins.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at the Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
