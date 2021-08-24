Jean Lee Golike, of Greer, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord at 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was born on October 11, 1939, in Ferndale, Michigan, to Arnold and Marion Gillespie. She married William Dale Golike on December 26, 1986, and he preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by her brother, Robert Gillespie (Judy) of Fallbrook, California; and her sister, Beverly Coppins of Taylors, South Carolina. Also surviving are her children, Greg Major (Jackie) of Summerville, South Carolina, Jami Murr (Randy) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Jodi Heisey (Lenny) of Mountville, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Sara Cothran (Grady), Emily Gutschow (Kyle), Deacon, Claire, Chet, and Mia Kate Murr, Emma, William, Isabelle, and Bennett Heisey; and great-grandchildren, Levi Cothran and Benjamin Gutschow. Jean lived most of her adult life in Southern Illinois and was the administrative assistant to the President of Alton Memorial Hospital until she retired in 2005. She relocated to Greenville, South Carolina after Bill’s homegoing. She loved cooking, sewing, shopping, attending Ladies’ Bible Study, traveling with family, and eating Mexican food. She was always reading a book and enjoyed a good action movie, but more than anything, she loved her “perfect” grandchildren. There will be a visitation Saturday, August 28, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Hampton Park Baptist Church, 875 State Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609. The memorial service will be live-streamed at www.hamptonpark.org. Burial will be at a later date at Miles Station Cemetery, Brighton, Illinois. Anderson Family Funeral home in Brighton has been entrusted with local arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hampton Park Baptist Church’s Women’s Ministry.