Jean Federle

B. Jean (Grover) Federle, 91, was lifted up to become one God's angels on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Pleasant Hill, Illinois on June 9, 1930, the youngest of ten children born to Alvin and Verna (Heavner) Grover.
Jean loved the Lord with all her heart and was a longtime member of Evangelical Church of Christ in Godfrey.
Upon her high school graduation, she went to work for Owens-Illinois Glass Company in Alton, where she met the love of her life, Louis L. Federle. The two married on November 18, 1948, and shared 46 wonderful years together before his death on May 23, 1994. They were blessed with one son, Dennis, who passed away October 2, 2020.
Jean was always ready to play a game of cards or dominoes, and loved feeding and watching the redbirds and hummingbirds. Her great grandchildren will always remember her "redbird stories" that she loved to share with them.
Surviving are a daughter in-law, Frankie Federle of Elsah; a granddaughter, Carrie Federle of Alton; a grandson, Chris Federle and his wife, Mary Beth, of Rosedale; four great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Erin, Jase and Wade Federle; a very special niece, Sheila Seagraves of Elsah; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, husband and only son, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters, Marvin, Nolan, Ann, Sylvia, Marion, Raymond, Alta, Virginia, and Verna May.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, until time of funeral services at 12 noon at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Terry Munn will officiate.
Burial will be in Elsah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a college fund for her great grandchildren or a charity of one's choice.
