Jay L. Miller, Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord 1:08 pm, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Stillwater Senior Living Center in Edwardsville.
Born January 10, 1932 in Butler County, MO, he was the son of William Luther and Mary Ann (Gary) Miller.
A U.S. Army, Korean War veteran, he was first a meat cutter for H&R Meat Supply, working there 21 years before joining AA Hotel and Restaurant Supply retiring after 16 years. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in East Alton and a life-time member of Wood River VFW Post 2859.
On February 18, 1957 in Shawneetown, he married Darlene Rye. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Jay (Cindy) Miller of Wood River, Jeff (Stacie) Miller of Godfrey; two daughters, Darla (Paul) Abert of Edwardsville, Denise Little of East Alton; seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Brett) Wessel, Lauren (Cohl) Lane, Morgan (Nick) Yates, Jason Miller, Katie Miller, Nathan (Paige) Abert, Mallory Abert; four great grandchildren, Jocelyn Tiller, Tinley Wessel, Liam Lane, Reagan Abert; a brother, Dale (Jean) Miller in Crofton, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Donald, Eldon, Bill and Joe Miller; a sister, Melissa Miller; and a son-in-law, Mark Little.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, September 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Timothy Keller will officiate. In accordance with CDC, IDPH and family request, mask will be required.
Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice.