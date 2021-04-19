Jasper “Don” Hasty, age 92, of East Alton, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home. Don was born on January 28, 1929 in Sugarloaf Township, IL, a son of the late Drury Hasty and Melvina (Kirk) Hasty.
Don was a United States Army veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On February 11, 1950, Don married Donna Cline, the love of his life in Granite City, IL. Don retired from General Motors after thirty-five years of dedicated service. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. Don was also a jack of all trades who could fix or build anything he put his mind to. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Don loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Hasty and by his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his devoted wife of seventy-one years, Donna Hasty of East Alton, IL; loving sons, Don (Barbara) Hasty of Maryville, IL, Darrell (Deborah) Hasty of Bushnell, FL and Darrin (Darla) Hasty of Edwardsville, IL; proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Private visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, a private funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
