Jason McCutchen Feb 23, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jason A. McUtchen, 46 died January 29, 2022.A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 2-4 pm, Saturday, February 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for daily obituaries Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Greene County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Jersey County Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Riverbend Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. Granite City Area Headlines & Obits Have the latest local news delivered every day so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles ArticlesIllinois prepares for more winter weatherEarly closings and cancellations for Thur. Feb. 17Closings and cancellations for Fri. Feb. 18East Alton recognizes heroes in recent shooting caseAmy AdamsIllinois indoor mask mandate to end Feb. 28Josh LipePritzker mask appeal dismissed by appellate court, local lawmakers reactDenise Marie SaksaProgram to help young Illinois farmers acquire land