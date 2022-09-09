Jason Michael Kupinski, 45, of Edwardsville, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jason, better known as Jay, was born on September 14, 1976 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, to his very proud parents, Kenneth and Alexis (Novich) Kupinski of Glen Carbon. On November 28, 2008 he married the love of his life, Lauren (Graham) Kupinski.
Jason worked for Schnucks Markets, Inc. for 30 years, starting as a bagger when he was just 16 years old and working his way up to a Category Manager. He also still ran his lawn business he’d started when he was 23 years old.
Jason was always a hard worker and it showed in the beautiful home he created with his wife. In his free time he could often be found grilling a family meal on the deck or swimming with his kids in their pool. An avid Blues hockey fan, he also enjoyed attending games or watching them with friends in his basement bar decked out in Blues memorabilia.
He was a doting father to his ten-year-old twins; coaching his son’s baseball team, cheering him on in soccer (a sport he himself played through high school). He was the best ‘girl’ dad to his daughter, helping her bake and allowing her to style his hair.
Jay was a devoted son, wonderful brother and the best friend you could ask for. He would drop everything to lend a helping hand to his family and friends—no questions asked. Jay was typically the comic relief, always quick with a witty quip or movie quote.
Jason is survived by his loving wife, Lauren (Graham) Kupinski of Edwardsville, Illinois; his beloved children: Kaylee and Caleb, parents Kenneth and Alexis (Novich) Kupinski of Glen Carbon, brother Kyle (Jennifer) Kupinski of Moro, sister Courtney Kupinski of Edwardsville, his adoring niece and nephews, Clayton, Matilyn and Christian Kupinski, in-laws Rob and Denise Graham of Gillespie, sister-in-law Megan Graham (Zac Bianco) of St. Louis, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and too many friends who were like family to mention.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Frank & Julie Kupinski and maternal grandparents Francis & Ann Novich, aunt and uncle Frank & Sharon Kupinski, and uncle Alan Novich.
He is very loved and greatly missed by all his family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend John Shanks officiating. Please honor Jay by wearing your favorite Blues gear.
A private burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Kupinski family to establish a trust fund for his children and may be accepted at the funeral chapel.