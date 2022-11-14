Jared James O'Dell, 29, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born August 17, 1993 in Alton, he was the son of Donnie O'Dell of Bunker Hill and the late Kristine (Vinyard) Little.
He had been employed as a manager for Village Drive-In in Bunker Hill for the past three years,
Surviving are his father; maternal grandparents, Maurice and Shirley Vinyard of Rosewood Heights; brothers, Ben O'Dell of Bunker Hill, Brandon (Lexi) Little of Bethalto; sisters, Kaitlyn O'Dell of Alton, Emma Little of Wood River; his best friend and canine companion, "Opie".
Jared was preceded in death by his mother; and paternal grandparents, Jim O'Dell and Margie Tuttle.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 pm, Tuesday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday.
Cremation rites will follow the service.
Memorials are suggested to Hope Animal Shelter.