Helen Janice Tucker, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her residence.
Born July 4, 1932 in Eldorado, IL, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Mary Marie (Robinson) Reader.
Janice had worked as a part inspector for McDonnell-Douglas, having the honor to be a part of the Gemini Space Program build. She concluded her working days as a manager for the Accessible Storage Company in South Roxana.
On August 6, 1949 in Eldorado, she married James R. Tucker. He died March 29, 2021.
Surviving are sons, Stephen (Darlene) Tucker, Gary Tucker, Glenn Tucer and Phillip Tucker; eight grandchildren; and brother Charles (Gerda) Reeder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a son, James Tucker.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, July 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery in Eldorado.