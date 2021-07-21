Janice S. Laskey, 75, of St. Charles, Mo., passed away on June 23, 2021, with her family by her side. Janice was born on March 20, 1946, in Granite City, to George and Lottie Ostresh. Janice married Richard Laskey on September 22, 1972. Janice served in the Air Force as a law clerk and was later the proud owner of The Enchanted Florist in Derby, Kan. Janice loved to travel, a good game of bridge, anything relating to cats, and spending time with her family and friends. Janice’s family and friends will treasure the pottery she made while living in Derby, Kan.
Janice was a member of Christ Church, Collinsville/Maryville Campus.
Janice is survived by her husband, Richard Laskey; daughter, Heather Laskey; son-in-law, Aaron Crim; brother and sister- in-law, Tom and Robin Ostresh; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Tina Ostresh; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard; and sister, Judy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in support of the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center (where she adopted her last cat).