Janice L. McGhee, 69, of Alton passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 9, 1952 in Wood River to Vernon and Dorothy (Chandler) Culpepper. She married Cyrus McGhee, November 17, 1973. Janice enjoyed playing solitaire and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Cyrus McGhee of Alton; two daughters, Tracey McGhee of Godfrey and Heather McGhee of Alton; two grandchildren, Wyatt ( Kenzie) Sutton of Rosewood Heights, IL and Dylan Sutton of Bethalto, IL and three sisters, Betty (Bob) Jarzombek of Edwardsville, Beverly Webb of Wood River and Sandy (John) Winkelmann of Hannibal, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.