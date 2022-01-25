Janice Goss

Janice Kay Goss, 76, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her home.
She was born on October 30, 1945, in St. Louis to the late Wilma Gladys (Comer) and Orville Kerr.
Janice worked as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed reading books, coloring and crafting. Janice loved spending time with her grandchildren and always cherished when her three great grandchildren would come to visit.
She is survived by three children Teresa (Adam) Sykes, Rachel Goss, and David (Patte) Goss all of Brighton; eight grandchildren, Andrea Sykes, Samantha Sykes (Scott) Green, Christopher Sykes, Ryan Martin, Mathew Cambron, Emily Cambron, Russell Goss, and Alexandria Goss; three grandchildren Chloe, Elijah, and Hayden; brother Ron (Pam) Kerr.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Memorials may be made to Alton Fire Department.
Condolences may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com