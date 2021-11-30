To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Janice Carol Edwards please visit our Sympathy Store.
Janice Carol Edwards, 78, died at 8:26 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Health Center in St. Charles, MO. She was born August 23, 1943 in Alton the daughter of the late Leslie Howard and Glova (Halford) Fletcher. She was a member of Brown Street Baptist Church and was a self-employed beautician for many years. On October 18, 1965 in Alton, she married Melvin Edwards and he preceded her in death July 12, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, Marie Wesolowski (Gary) of St. Louis, MO and Lee Anne Edwards of Alton, one son, Timothy Edwards (Stacey) of Edwardsville, six grandchildren, Elizabeth Meals (Jordon), Wesley Edwards (Megan), Steven Davis (Cailin), Lauren Wesolowski, Logan Wesolowski, Dreya Colley, six great grandchildren, Sadie Meals, Maximus Meals, Arya Meals, Ethan Edwards, Dylan Edwards and Owen Davis, and one sister, Leslie Craig (Carl) of Manchester, TN. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Nelvin Williams and one brother, Blair Williams. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Eric Lloyd will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brown Street Baptist Church, 3125 Brown St., Alton, IL 62002. (618)465-8588. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
