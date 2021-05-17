Janette Lea (Hicks) Caldwell, age 54, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
Janette was born November 22, 1966, the daughter of William and Clara (Sauls) Hicks. She attended Roxana High School and graduated in 1985. In June of 1989, she married Dennis Caldwell. He preceded her in death in April of 2021.
Janette enjoyed crochet, computer games, Facebook friends chats, movies and long drives with her husband. She fiercely loved her husband and her Mom.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her dad and grandparents.
She is survived by her Mom, sister, mother-in-law, five sisters-in-law and a brother in law, as well as many other family members.
Private service for her and her husband will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at Jefferson Barracks in Missouri.