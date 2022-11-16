Janet S. Taylor, 64, of Madison, Illinois passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her home. She was born December 15, 1957 in Granite City, a daughter of Edith (Bouse) McIntire of Madison and the late Earl Ben Gordon. Janet cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. In addition to her beloved mom, she is survived by three sons, David Taylor of Missouri, Jeff (Brenda) Taylor of Texas and Steve Taylor of Madison; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a brother, Ben (Dorene) Gordon of Iowa; a sister, Dee Willabee of Chicago; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Earl McIntyre; two sisters, Rosie Gordon and Joyce Davis and a brother, Frankie Gordon.
In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services to be held.