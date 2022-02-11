Janet “Susie” Wuellner, 65, died at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her home in Alton. She was born October 10, 1956 in Alton the daughter of the late Frederick and Betty Jean (Purcell) Wuellner. She graduated from Alton High School Class of 1974. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She retired from the City of Alton as a clerk with the Comptroller’s office after 25 + years and was the former union President of AFSCME chapter. She survived breast cancer in 2020. She enjoyed family vacations and was loved by and will be missed by all who knew her. Surviving are two sons, Rev. Dr. Sean Holloway (Liz) of Indianapolis, IN, and Andrew W. Maag (Lindsey) of Waterloo, IL, two daughters, Alexandra L. Clark of Alton, and Hayley C. Clark of Alton, two grandchildren, William and Jenna Holloway, two sisters, Patricia Smith of St. Peters, MO, Chris Wuellner of Godfrey and three brothers, August “Augie” Wuellner (Maura) of Godfrey, Edward “Ed” Wuellner of Godfrey and Michael “Mike” Wuellner (Tami) of St. Charles, MO, her special companion John Derr of Waterloo, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Paul Nguyen, OMV will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to the Moeller Cancer Center. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
