Janet Ruth Townsley, 94, died at 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at her home in Alton. Born July 8, 1927 in East Alton, she was the daughter of William R. and Sophia (Miller) Franke. Mrs. Townsley was a homemaker and mother and a member of the Godfrey Baptist Church. On August 28, 1948 she married Paul L. Townsley in East Alton. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2013. Surviving are two daughters, Carol Kinser of Alton and Loretta McKean (Jim) of Alton, one son, David Townsley (Daryl) of Topsfield, MA. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Andrew St. Clair, April Dunham Elizabeth Townsley, Kevin Townsley, Dawn Steward, Holli Roswell and Natalie Gonzalez, 12 great grandchildren; Jacob St. Clair, Gabriel St. Clair, Kayla Berkley, Brittney Watkins, Anissa Carroll, Ian Roe, Darian Roe, Joshua Roswell, Justin Roswell, Jarred Dunham, Taylor Dunham, and Roland Gonzalez, and 10 great-great grandchildren; Audrey Able, Evelyn Berkley, Eleanor Berkley, Ellie Mae Liley, Charlee Dunham, Evander Watkins, Ezra Watkins, Kopelyn Dunham, Cash Moiser and Kaylen Moiser. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda St. Clair, and two sisters, Alice Miller and Dorothy Tucker. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021. Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
