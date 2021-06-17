Janet Ruth Rogers, 49, passed away at 9:45pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 31, 1971, in Olathe, Kansas, the daughter of Loreeta (Wilson) Rogers and the late Rev. Elmer Rogers. In addition to her mom, she is survived by a sister: Carole Rogers of Alton, two brothers: Bill Rogers of Wood River, David Rogers, her nieces and nephews: Amanda and Alex Thompson, Ryan and Niki Agner, Sarah and Greg Troxler, three great nieces, two great nephews, a special cousin: Tanya Kizer of Evansville, Indiana, and many other extended family and friends.
A member of the Roxana Church of the Nazarene, Janet enjoyed doing crafts, needle pointing, and cross stitch.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of funeral services at 10:30am on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the Roxana Church of the Nazarene.