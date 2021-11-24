Janet Lee DeSherlia, 62, died at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born June 1, 1959 in Alton, she was the daughter of James L. Kirsch and Shirley I. (Sloan) Dublo. She was a self-employed care taker. She married Michael Ray DeSherlia in Alton. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2012. Surviving are two daughters, Julie Tinnon (Brian) of Godfrey and Amy DeSherlia of Godfrey, a son, Bryan DeSherlia (Holly) of Alton, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, James Kirsch (Rebecca) of Florida and a sister, Susan Gonzales (Leonard) of Godfrey and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Chapter of the ALS Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Four charged in Wood River drug bust
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region