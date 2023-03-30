Janet Sue Gears, 78, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born Oct. 11, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, IL, she was a daughter of William Walter Head and Jewell Irene (Finn) Bennette.
Janet was very active in her church, Net Community Church in Staunton.
Survivors include her husband, David W. Gears of Worden; two daughters, Diana Gears of Worden and Sherry Roberts of Mt. Vernon; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Head of Edwardsville and Charles Head of Arizona; her mother, Jewell Bennette of Bethalto; and a special niece, Tana Strohmeier.
She was preceded in death by her father; her son, Douglas A. Gears; and her sister, Delores Leidner.
The family will hold a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on April 14 at Net Community Church in Staunton. A luncheon will follow the service.
