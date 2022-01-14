Janet Druesse

Janet Ann Druessel, 75, of Bethalto, passed away, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 with her family by her side, at home and in peace, after a long battle with metastasized kidney cancer.
Janet never stopped living, no matter how sick she was and was always determined to live each day to the fullest. when anyone else would have broken, Janet stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Janet.
The daughter of Ralph Buske and Esther Niehaus Buske born October 24, 1946. She is survived by husband of 56 years, Gary Druessel; two daughters, Kimberly Druessel and spouse, Bradley, Shelley Puckett and spouse, Gregory; two grandchildren, Carson and Jolene; and two siblings.
Janet volunteered for several community projects throughout the years. Professionally worked as a real estate/broker and as a gifted singer in her community. She loved and enjoyed being outdoors, creating unique spaces as she had a very keen eye for design and getting together with family and friends. The best part of life was through loving those family and friends. Janet was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind many treasured memories. She will be missed.
Due to COVID, a private funeral is being held for immediate family at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City.
