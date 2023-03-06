Janet Campion

Janet Rose (Cairns) Campion, 76, of Shipman, IL, was born on July 18, 1946 in Jerseyville, IL and passed away March 4, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital after many months of declining health. Through it all, she always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook and was a truly delightful person.
Janet retired from the Olin Corporation in 2006. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Piasa, IL and served in many different roles there. In her youth, Janet enjoyed competing in softball and basketball and stayed active until her health would no longer permit it. In later years, she enjoyed lunches with her Southwestern High School Class of 1964 classmates and Olin T400 retiree group and many meals at Joker's Wild with her husband.
Janet married Charles E "Gene" Campion on April 9, 1965 in Piasa, IL. He survives. The high school sweethearts enjoyed 57 years of marriage and had two daughters, Amy (Randall) Hauch of Glen Carbon, IL and Jennifer (George Medford) Campion of Jerseyville, IL. She was a fun, playful, spoiling Granny to two cherished grandchildren, Colin (Abby Gettemeier) Hauch of Chicago, IL and Grace Hauch of Columbia, MO. Her siblings, Lois (Jerry) Smotherman, Wayne (Pat) Cairns and Floyd (Lori) Cairns and brother-in-law Brad (Becky) Searcy also survive her as well as many special nieces and nephews and well-loved friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Cairns, her parents-in-law, Charles R Campion and Orlena Bowman, her brother-in-law, Edward Campion, and her special niece, Maureen Lunsford.
Visitation will be at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, IL on March 7 from 4-7 pm with the funeral following on March 8 at 10 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa, IL. Burial will be at Shipman Cemetery.
Abraham Lincoln was quoted as saying, "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” and we agree with him on the impact an angel mother such as Janet had not only on her children and grandchildren, but on so many around her. She will be greatly missed.
Memorials can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
