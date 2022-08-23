Jane Parker LaBrot

Jane Marie Parker LaBrot passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at her home in Oceanside, California, surrounded by her husband, daughters and sisters following a long and valiant battle against cancer.
She was born January 12, 1954 in Alton to her late parents, William Parker and Dolly Selph. After graduating from Marquette High School, she studied at Lewis and Clark Community College. In 1981, she married her high-school sweetheart and love of her life, Dr. Thomas LaBrot, at St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey.
Jane and Tom raised their family in Phoenix, AZ, where Jane managed Thomas’ practice. She was also president and owner of Grand Canyon Juniors volleyball team and a board member of USVBA SW region. She played competitive tennis until she fell ill in April of 2021. She was an avid gardener, filling her home and yard with beautiful plants, especially orchids and plumeria. She enjoyed her many travels with her husband to Europe, Africa, Canada, and throughout the United States. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her family members who gave her joy beyond measure.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her daughters, Jolie LaBrot and husband Major Gregory Johnston of Alexandria, VA, and Brianna (Justin) Taylor of Portland, OR; two brothers, William Parker of Alton who died just one day after her, and James Richard Parker of Wood River; three sisters, her twin, Joan Haasis of Phoenix, AZ, Theresa Smith of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Liz Parker of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Blake and Calla Taylor, and twins Tegan and Rivers Johnston; and her many nieces and nephews. Jane had an infinite number of friends who loved and treasured her dearly.
Jane will be sorely missed by Winnie, the last in line of her beloved Golden Retrievers, including Willie the Red-headed Stranger, Merle, Maggie and Lilly.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a later date in Oceanside, CA.