Jane Majovsky

Jane K. Majovsky, 85, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.
Born Sept. 10, 1936 in Alton, she was a daughter of William A. and Grayce I. (Trump) Linkogle.
Jane married Raymond Mercer. She later married Thomas J. “Bomber” Majovsky. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 1999.
A high school prom queen, Jane enjoyed parties of all kinds. She often wore hilarious outfits and hats to make people laugh. If the party hadn’t started yet, it did when Jane arrived. She also enjoyed shopping, taking trips with Tom, and taking care of her grandsons.
Survivors include her grandsons, Andrew and Michael Mercer; her daughter-in-law, Patty Mercer of Wood River; nieces and nephews, Jan (Gary) Kreutzberg, Sally Linkogle, Terry Ann Moore, Mark William Moore, Michael Moore, Kelly K. Mattozzi, Patrick Moore and John Hill; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great niece.
In addition to her husband Tom, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son Kevin Mercer; two infant children, Kent and Lisa Mercer; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Doris Moore and Ann and Paul Rintoul.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 28 from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m.
Interment will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
