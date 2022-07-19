Jane Elizabeth Jameson, 67, died at 5:33 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born August 19, 1954 in Alton, IL. She was the daughter of Glenn R. and Helen (Mulqueeny) Jameson. Jane graduated from Arcadia High School in Arcadia, CA, received her A.A. Degree from Pasadena City College, and graduated from California State University, Los Angeles, CA with a B.S. Degree in Accounting. Jane was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. She had a beautiful soprano voice. She enjoyed singing in the church choir as well as singing solos, and also duets with Brian Hogue, her boyfriend of 17 years. She is survived by her sister, Marcia Kay Jameson of Godfrey and her boyfriend, Brian Hogue of Alton. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gregg Thomas Jameson and a sister, Carole Ann Jameson. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Pastor Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
