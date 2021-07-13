obit stock
Jane Harris, 77, died at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Edwardsville Care Center.  Born January 7, 1944 in Riverside, CA, she was the daughter of Clinton Ivy and Olga Mae (Tripplet) Shattuck.  Mrs. Harris retired as a receptionist for Robing Manor in Brighton.  Surviving are three sons, Michael (Tara) McMahon of Jerseyville, Lee (Mary) Moore of Mt. Vernon, IL, and Jaycee Grayson of Belleville, four grandchildren, Kyla, Kole, Logan and Sandy, and two sisters, Doris From of Bloomfield, IN and Cathy Shattuck of Belleville.  Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Warnock.  There will be a celebration of life at a later date.  Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
