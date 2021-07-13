Jane Harris, 77, died at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Edwardsville Care Center. Born January 7, 1944 in Riverside, CA, she was the daughter of Clinton Ivy and Olga Mae (Tripplet) Shattuck. Mrs. Harris retired as a receptionist for Robing Manor in Brighton. Surviving are three sons, Michael (Tara) McMahon of Jerseyville, Lee (Mary) Moore of Mt. Vernon, IL, and Jaycee Grayson of Belleville, four grandchildren, Kyla, Kole, Logan and Sandy, and two sisters, Doris From of Bloomfield, IN and Cathy Shattuck of Belleville. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Warnock. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois GOP lawmaker opposes GPS license plate
- Alton mayor announces Starbucks, Freddy's, Holiday Inn
- Federal tax credit for families announced
- State selects first winners in vaccine lottery
- FBI field office organizes pandemic-related fraud task force
- Poll: Illinois gas tax hike unpopular with Republicans and Democrats
- Charges filed in fatal Granite City crash
- Body found day after Alton house fire
- Lumber prices moderate after dramatic rise
- McKinley Bridge to close next weekend