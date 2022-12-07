Jane Ann Cogan, 76, died at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bria Nursing Home in Godfrey.
She was born June 4, 1946 in Alton the daughter of the late William and Betty (Lee) Skelton. She retired as a clerk after many years at Schnucks Grocery Store in Godfrey. On December 26, 1964 at St. Patrick’s Church in Alton she married Frank J. Cogan, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2011. Surviving are one daughter, Melissa Cogan of Alton one son, Robert J. Cogan (Suzanne) of Alton, three grandchildren, Kate Cogan, Sam Cogan and Max Cogan all of Alton and three sisters, Sally Spagnola (Vic) of Godfrey, Cindy Voorhess (Ronnie) of Alton and Peggy Price (Steve) of Alton. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Merry TrTanj and one brother, David Skelton. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Private burial at Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com