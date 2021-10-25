Jane Catherine (Hennecke) Springer, 67, of Alton passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born June 29, 1954 in St. Charles, MO to Lawrence and Dorothy (Dixon) Hennecke. Jane was a loving mother that enjoyed board games, card games and going to yard sales. She loved to crochet. Those close to her knew that you could not watch a movie without her talking through it while crocheting and drinking coffee.
She is survived by three sons, Christopher (Beth) Springer of Greenfield, Jacob (Nichole) Springer of Bunker Hill and Jason (Hannah) Stewart of Bethalto; daughter Angie (Joe) Springer of Alton; fifteen grandchildren, Brennon, Jayde, Anthony, Shane, Abagail, Kaitlyn, Isabel, Alexis, Kida, Josie, Wesley, Ryan, Ean, Tyler and Aubrianna; great grandchild, Jeremiah; brother, Lawrence “Peter” (Beth) Hennecke of FL and sister, Theresa “Trixie” (Larry) Shrump of Troy, MO.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com