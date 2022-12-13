Jane Carrillon

Jane D. Carrillon, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL.
She was born on Saturday, July 16, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Waldo and Grace (nee Riggs) Luehm.
On Wednesday, December 14, 1949, she married Melbern L. "Mel" Carrillon at the
E & R Church in Highland, IL by Rev. Allrich, who passed away on Tuesday, August 26, 2014.
She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.
Jane was born in Highland, IL and grew up on a farm south of Highland. She attended country schools and Highland High School. She married after high school and attended Beauty College. She worked for Ziegler Jewelry Store for 3 years; Blanquart Jewelry Store for 2 years. She and her husband collected antiques, Mel collected clocks and Jane collected dishes. They enjoyed trips to Florida and Texas, dancing and boating. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Suzie her pet dog was her constant companion in her later years.
Survivors include:
Daughter - Constance L. "Connie" (Delray N.) Hug, Highland, IL
Daughter - Nancee J. (Jerry G.) Knebel, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild - Jennifer M. Knebel, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Christina L. Hoeflinger, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Jason A. Hug, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Jeremy C. (Kimberly) Knebel, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild - Justin D. (Jamie) Hug, Highland, IL
Great Grandchild - Tanner J. Knebel
Great Grandchild - Garrett R. Riepshoff
Great Grandchild - Kelsey R. Knebel
Great Grandchild - Galina E. Riepshoff
Great Grandchild - Alivia G. Knebel
Great Grandchild - Jace J. Knebel
Great Grandchild - Preston M. Hug
Great Grandchild - Cali J. Hoeflinger - (twin)
Great Grandchild - Caleb M. Hoeflinger - (twin)
Great Grandchild - Josslyn R. Hug
Great Grandchild - Lane J. Knebel
Sister - June L. (Clinton "Jake") Beel, Murfreesboro, TN
Sister - Jeanette M. (David) Heidemann, FL
Brother - Allen J. (Judy) Luehm, Highland, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Waldo E. Luehm - Died 5/19/1977
Mother - Grace C. (nee Riggs) Luehm - Died 6/28/2011
Husband - Melbern Leland "Mel" Carrillon - Died 8/26/2014
Great Grandchild - Gavin Gregory Riepshoff - (twin) Died 12/22/1998
Great Grandchild - Gabrielle Michele Riepshoff - (twin) Died 12/22/1998
Sister - Joyce E. Haislar - Died 05/15/2017.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Highland-Pierron Fire Department.