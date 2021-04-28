James William Wieneke, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.
Born June 26, 1951 at the log cabin homestead in Calhoun County, IL, he was a son of Fred and Lillie (Herrmann) Wieneke.
Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, traveling the world during his years of service. He worked as a sheet metal aircraft riveter for Boeing in St. Louis. He was a member of the Machinists Union, Local #837. He tinkered in the garage and taught his sons to work on cars. He was especially skillful at repurposing items on hand in order to fix broken objects.
He married Shirley Ann Poppe Dec. 24, 1977 in Bethalto. She survives, as well as two sons, Dean (Carolyn) Wieneke of Rosewood Heights and Joe Wieneke (Rebecca Reardon) of Edwardsville; two grandsons, Jack and Owen Wieneke; a sister, Dorothy (Robert) Stahl of Godfrey; and two brothers, Fred (Barbara) Wieneke of Holiday Shores and Roger (Alice) Wieneke of Piasa.
Visitation will be Monday, May 3 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Private burial will follow.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
