James William Kogel, 85, died at 5:21 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born February 2, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Robert H. and Mildred A. (Anderson) Kogel Sr. He retired as a supervisor for Owens Illinois Glass and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. On July 26, 1954 he married the former Martha Garvin in Alton. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2005. Surviving are two daughters, Kellie Janelle Harris (Demetrius) of Godfrey and Ginger Dianne Wheatley (Charles) of Menifee, CA, two sons, James Thomas Kogel of Alton and Brian Curtis Kogel of Alton, 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Robert Kogel Jr. of Lebanon, MO, and a sister, Edna Turner of Alton and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Craig Allen Kogel and two sisters, Elizabeth Anderson and Alice Wallace. Private graveside services will be at Fosterburg Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
