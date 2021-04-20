James W. Mager, 95, passed away at 5:15 pm, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born on October 19, 1925 in Calhoun County, the son of Frederick and Luella (Wilson) Mager.
Jim married Dorothy Jean Maul on July 22, 1949 in Alton. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2019.
He proudly served in the Navy during WWII and later worked as a carpenter. Jim was a talented musician and loved to play country music. Aside from music, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved to duck hunt and fish.
Jim is survived by two sons and a daughter, Jim (Mary) Mager, Susan (David) Sweetman, and Carl (Angie Laird) Mager; four grandchildren, Jeremiah (Lora) Mager, Sarah (John) Cordes, Jordan (Kandice) Sweetman, and Bailey (Josh) Watson; and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two siblings, Carolee Mager and Lyle Mager.
A graveside service will be held 10 am, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown. Military Rites will be performed by Kampsville American Legion.
Memorials may be made to: Migratory Waterfowl Hunters Inc. in care of Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.
