James R. Tucker, 92, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Alton.
Born October 23, 1928 in Eldorado, IL, he was the son of Green B. and Bessie Mabel (Kerr) Tucker.
He had worked as a switch man for the Wabash Railroad before serving as a minister in the Church of God denomination. He was a longtime member of Bethalto Church of God.
On August 6, 1949 in Eldorado, he married Helen Janice Reeder. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Stephen (Darlene) Tucker in Virginia, Gary W. Tucker in Ohio, Glenn Tucker and Phillip Tucker both in Wood River; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Harrison and Madeline English both of St. Louis.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Thursday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Graveside service and burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery in Eldorado.